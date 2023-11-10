Grab your steins and rally your crew — The 3rd Annual Red, White & Brew Fest returns to CURE Insurance Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2026!

George Washington once brewed his own “small beer” back in the 1750s. In 2026, we’re taking that revolutionary pint to the next level with over 50 craft beers, wines, and spirits to sample from some of the best local and regional makers.

Join us for a day that’s sure to make history, featuring music, interactive games & contests, and more. Saddle up and spread the word “The Beer Fest is Coming!”