THE THIRD ANNUAL
RED, WHITE & BREW FEST
MARCH 7, 2026
CURE INSURANCE ARENA
The Beer Fest is Coming! The Beer Fest is Coming!
Grab your steins and rally your crew — The 3rd Annual Red, White & Brew Fest returns to CURE Insurance Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2026!
George Washington once brewed his own “small beer” back in the 1750s. In 2026, we’re taking that revolutionary pint to the next level with over 50 craft beers, wines, and spirits to sample from some of the best local and regional makers.
Join us for a day that’s sure to make history, featuring music, interactive games & contests, and more. Saddle up and spread the word “The Beer Fest is Coming!”
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
12pm - 1pm Early Access +
1pm - 5pm Sampling
Parking Pass in Lot 2*
Event T-Shirt
Event Tote Bag
VIP Lanyard
$10 Food Voucher
Souvenir Cup
1pm - 5pm Sampling
Souvenir Cup
Designated driver tickets are ONLY sold at the Box Office with a General Admission or VIP ticket holder present on the day of event for $10 each. Comes with 1 complimentary soda or water voucher, access to the Exclusive DD Lounge and an official DD T-shirt to show off what a hero you are! Available while supplies last.
FUN & GAMES AREA
At Red, White & Brew Fest, the fun doesn’t stop at the taps! Between tastings, test your strength, skill, and sense of humor with a rotating lineup of games, contests, and interactive experiences throughout the day.
Think you’ve got what it takes to be a champion? Step up for the Stein Holding Competition — where endurance and bragging rights are on the line. Plus, keep an eye out for festival favorites like lawn games, trivia, and a few surprises we’re brewing up just for 2026.
New games and competitions will be announced as we get closer to the event, so check back often for the latest additions.
2026 MENU COMMING SOON!
FAQ, RULES & REGULATIONS
- A full list of event rules & regulations can be found here: Rules & Regulations
- Attendees that show up with visible signs of intoxication will not be permitted entry.
- Replacement cups will cost $5.00 Cash Only per sample cup and are available while supplies last.
- 25% Veterans discounted general admission tickets can be purchased in person at the Box Office only. Must show a valid military ID at the time of purchase. Limit of 4 tickets per person. While supplies last.
- Groups of 10+ can purchase general admission tickets through the Group Sales Department for a discount of $5.00 per ticket. Pricing will be worked at the original $48.00 + Online Fee costs. The VIP Package is EXCLUDED from this offer.
- Designated driver tickets are ONLY sold at the Box Office on the day of event. Comes with 1 free soda or water voucher, access to the DD Lounge. While supplies last.
- Customers can have their coats held at the Coat Check located on the concourse for $5.00 per person (Cash Only).
- You must be 21+ to purchase a designated driver ticket. Tickets are available regardless of a sell-out. The designated driver MUST be accompanying a paying attendee with a valid ticket present.
- This is a 21+ event. All attendees must be at least 21 years of age and present a valid photo ID. ID checks will begin 30 minutes to doors opening.
- The last pour will be 30 minutes prior to the event’s end time. No beverages will be poured after this point.
- Attendees may not leave with any alcoholic beverages; no exceptions will be made.
- Beer vendors subject to change.
- VIP Pickup will be at the VIP check-in table.
- VIP Parking in Lot#2, subject to availability.
- 1 pretzel necklace allowed into the event per patron. Necklaces will also be available for purchase.
- By purchasing this ticket and/or attending this event, purchaser and/or attendee forever release and agree to indemnify and hold harmless Press Communications, LLC, CURE Insurance Arena, Mercer County Improvement Authority, Global Spectrum LP, Mercer County, their agents, officers, employees, directors, and sponsors from and for any claim liability, loss or damage caused by or arising out of participation in this event.
BECOME A PARTNER
For more information on how to become a partner, sponsor or vendor, please email marketing@presscommradio.com
